Bethany Alumni Support Local Schools

Bethany College is making a difference in schools across the area, and across Kanas.

According to the school, 101 alumni are currently teaching in Kansas, with 40 in nearby districts. The Bethany Education Program partners closely with local schools, supports student teaching placements, and runs initiatives addressing teacher shortages and literacy.

According to data from the graduating classes of 2015–2025, 40 Bethany alumni are currently teaching in local districts including Smoky Valley, McPherson, and Salina.

“The relationships I built with my professors in the education department and with classmates are something I’ll always cherish,” said Kara Knopp, a 2016 Bethany graduate and third grade teacher at Soderstrom Elementary School. “They showed firsthand the benefits of getting to know their students and building relationships as they prepared us to do the same in our careers. I still feel the connection and support from those professors and classmates, even 10 years later.”

Bethany College’s Education Program is led by a dedicated team of faculty members who are deeply committed to preparing future educators. Faculty members not only teach, but also actively engage in the local educational community, making sure that students are well-prepared to meet the needs of all classrooms.

“The partnerships we have with local districts are essential to our program,” said Alan English, associate professor of education and chair of the education program. “Support from school districts provides valuable field experiences and student teaching placements, and in turn, many of our graduates choose to stay and build

their careers here in Kansas,” shared English.

In addition to classroom instruction, Bethany College faculty are involved in long-term sustainability initiatives aimed at supporting and improving local education.

Bethany College has launched programs to address teacher shortages and to increase literacy among local youth.

The Bethany College Education Program is accredited by the Kansas State Department of Education and prepares students for professional licensure in the state of Kansas and beyond.