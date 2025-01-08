Bethany Adds to Leadership team

Bethany College is welcoming a new member to its leadership team. Christina Highsmith is the new Director of Marketing and Communications at the college in Lindsborg.

According to the school, Highsmith brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit marketing, media, and creative collaborations, making her an exceptional fit for Bethany’s mission to foster academic and personal growth in a supportive community. In this role, she will oversee and direct social media, public relations, print releases, photography, and film for the campus, along with general promotion across all platforms.

Highsmith’s extensive background includes work with Missouri Humanities, KWCH, multiple churches, and various film and photography projects. A graduate of the University of Kansas and a native of Hesston, Kan., Highsmith has strong ties to central Kansas and is eager to reconnect with her roots while advancing Bethany’s reach and impact.

“I am thrilled to have Christina join the Bethany College and Lindsborg community. Our campus will not only benefit from her gifts and talents but also from the vast amount of experience she has in her career and life,” said Vicki Cornett, Dean of Enrollment at Bethany College. “Christina will actively engage with our entire community since marketing is a powerful tool for recruitment, retention, alumni engagement, outside relations, and so much more. I am confident that Christina will elevate Bethany College in all these areas and beyond. We can’t wait for her to start her journey here this year.”

Highsmith’s leadership and expertise will play a key role in strengthening Bethany College’s connection with the community, enhancing campus events, and broadening the college’s reach to new audiences. Her ability to bring fresh perspectives and creative strategies to Bethany’s marketing efforts aligns with the college’s commitment to excellence in education and engagement. By fostering meaningful relationships and promoting Bethany’s mission, Christina will help elevate the institution’s presence and impact both locally and beyond.