Bethanie McDowell Named VP, Patient Care/CNO at Salina Regional Health Center

Salina Regional Health Center will soon have a new person in a leadership role.

According to the hospital, Bethanie McDowell will be the new Vice President, Patient Care/CNO.

McDowell, MSN RN CIC, has worked at Salina Regional Health Center for the past 15 years. She started out as a nurse educator on 5-Surgical, and in 2011 she became the Infection Control Coordinator for the hospital. In 2017 she was promoted to Director of Infection Prevention and Accreditation, overseeing Employee Health and Nursing

Administration.

Before coming to Salina in 2009, McDowell worked as a nurse in progressive care and critical care in Jackson, Michigan and before that was a nurse on the surgical floor at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, Missouri.

McDowell earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Fort Hays State University in 2004 and a Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Central Missouri in 2016. She has been certified in Infection Control and Prevention for the past eight years McDowell was instrumental in her role as Director of Infection Prevention and Accreditation during the COVID pandemic.

“The pandemic showed me how an entire organization can come together as one team for the benefit of the patient. I want to keep that going. This new role is my commitment to compassionate leadership and dedication in pursuing excellence in patient care,” McDowell says.

“We are excited about Bethanie’s promotion into this new role. We are confident Bethanie will lead our nursing areas successfully and look forward to her continued growth. The leadership she exhibited, especially during the COVID pandemic, really put focus on her potential and her ability to lead an organization,” said Joel Phelps, President/CEO.

McDowell is an active member of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. McDowell replaces Chief Nursing Officer Luanne Smith who will retire in January. She will begin her new role effective November 13th, working closely with Smith for a seamless transition.

“I look forward to working with Bethanie during this time of transition. She will do a great job. I have had a great career here at Salina Regional and I know nursing will be in good hands with Bethanie. The patients have always been at the forefront of everything we do and I know she will carry on that tradition,” Smith said.