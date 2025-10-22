Best Time to Wean Calves

Weaning calves might not sound like a topic to argue over at the dinner table, but for beef producers, the timing can make all the difference between a content cow and a cranky one.

In a recent episode of Kansas State University’s BCI Cattle Chat podcast, experts tackled a question that producers have asked for generations: When’s the best time to wean?

The BCI team, joined by University of Missouri researcher Jordan Thomas, agreed that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, but there are plenty of clues to help producers make the right call.

Typically, calves are weaned around six to eight months of age, or about 180 to 240 days. However, when forage is limited or cows begin to lose body condition, earlier weaning — closer to four or five months — can give cows a much-needed break and improve their chances of rebreeding.

“Timing really depends on the goals of the operation,” Thomas said. “Producers need to consider the cow’s body condition, available feed resources, and whether the calf is ready to thrive on its own.”

The experts emphasized that calves should be eating solid feed and have a functioning rumen before being weaned to ensure a smooth transition.

Early weaning can be an effective strategy during drought or feed shortages, but it requires closer management and higher nutritional care for young calves. Meanwhile, traditional weaning ages work well when forage and cow condition are strong.

The experts said if producers take away anything, it’s that the “best” time to wean is the one that fits the herd’s needs — not just the calendar.

To learn more about this topic or reproductive technology and herd management tools that can help producers plan for a more efficient breeding and weaning season, check out the recent episode of the K-State BCI Cattle Chat podcast.