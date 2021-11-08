Best-Selling Author to Give Virtual Talk

A best-selling offer will host a virtual presentation at the Salina Public Library.

According to the library, New York Times Bestselling author W. Bruce Cameron will host a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. The Zoom presentation will include a reading from “A Dog’s Purpose” and a Q&A.

Cameron began his writing career with a newspaper humor column, eventually becoming an internationally-syndicated columnist. His column, “8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,” became a New York Times Bestselling book and a People’s Choice Award-Winning television series on ABC. His book “A Dog’s Purpose” was the 2021 Salina Reads selection and was the basis for the 2019 film of the same name, which Cameron and his wife, Cathryn Michon, co-scripted. He has published more than 30 books, several of which have become international bestsellers and have been translated into over 50 languages.

The public can view the presentation from home or there will be limited capacity in the library’s Prescott Room. Doggie bags of people treats will be available at the event and for pick up for those attending offsite. Registration is required for both options of attendance and can be completed at calendar.salinapubliclibrary.org, at the library’s Information Desk or by calling 785-25-4624, ext. 234. For more information, contact Stefanie Knopp, Head of Information Services, at [email protected].