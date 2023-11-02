“Best Day Ever” Campaign Lifts Up Childcare Providers

A grassroots effort to lend a hand of support and encouragement to childcare providers is underway in Salina.

On November 3rd, a group of local business leaders – decked out in blue, super hero capes – will join together to shine a light on the childcare crisis, by visiting licensed childcare providers to let them know that the community is behind them.

Approximately 50 licensed in-home childcare providers will receive a visit from cape-wearing business leaders bearing gifts and words of appreciation and encouragement.

“The average childcare provider is earning $11/hr yet the living wage in Saline County is $15/hr”, according to Salina Area United Way Director, Claire Ludes.

Superhero cape-wearing business people will be distributing envelopes enclosed with notes of encouragement and a monetary gift that represents the amount below the poverty line, that the average childcare provider is not earning every single day.

“We just want these critically vital community members to know how important they are and that we are working to help resolve this situation”, said Jeni Adams of The Bank of Tescott, continuing “We believe a grassroots effort to bring attention to the Salina Early Childhood Initiative Fund and the Early Childhood Endowment Fund is the best way to support those who care for our most valuable and vulnerable community members!”

“Best Day Ever” is part of a collective of events taking place across the country to generate 100,000 acts of kindness, in conjunction with social media influencer, Charlie Rocket, known for his Dream Machine tour and financial services provider, Kasasa.

This is the first-time community financial institutions have come together for a nationwide event, demonstrating their local impact and the scale of their network. Salina’s “Best Day Ever” is the only nationwide event taking place where a community bank is partnering with other local businesses to amplify a cause that affects an entire community.

“Though our immediate mission on November 3rd is to share as many acts of kindness as we can, our group from Nex-Tech, Kennedy Berkley Attorneys, Pathway Financial, Long McArthur, Salina Family Healthcare, and Fili Creative is hoping the effort ignites a flurry of community support that helps resolve this issue at the grassroots level. It affects everyone, so if everyone chips in, we can avert a disaster before it’s too late”, said Adams.

Donate to the Early Childcare Initiative Fund that has been established by the United Way. One time donations and recurring donations are easy!