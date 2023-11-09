Bennington’s Lawson signs with FHSU

Wednesday afternoon, Bennington High School Basketball standout Eli Lawson signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Fort Hays State University.

Lawson, a 6-7, 220 lb. Forward on the Bulldogs basketball team averaged over 18 points and 11 rebounds per game last season, leading the Bulldogs to the State Tournament and a 19-5 overall record.

“Eli has a great skill set to go along with his big frame. The way he uses fundamentals is what I believe separates him from others his size,” said Bennington Head Coach Curtis Pickering. “FHSU is getting a young man who is very coachable, extremely competitive, has a great work ethic, and is a great person.”

Lawson will join a Fort Hays State Tigers team that competes at the NCAA Division II level and was recently picked to finish third in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference by the league’s coaches.

Lawson and his Bennington teammates will start this season on Friday, December 1st when they begin their quest towards another 2A State Tournament berth.