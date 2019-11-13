Bennington Woman Wins $3,500 Football Trip

A Bennington woman is among a group of players who headed to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos after winning a lottery prize valued at over $3,500.
According to the Kansas Lottery, 10 lucky players have won tickets to the game in Kansas City on December 15th.
The players qualified for the promotion by entering their non-winning $5 Kansas Lottery Chiefs instant tickets into the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn app. There were a total of 84,361 entries in the promotion.
The winners include:
- Mary Ortiz of Tecumseh
- Blake Johnson of Almena
- Paul Gower of Phillipsburg
- Albert Ward of Derby
- Denise Vignery of Bennington
- Leon Krug of Bonner Springs
- Bob Duren of Rose Hill
- Amber Perdue of Topeka
- Robert Spring of Derby
- Yvonne Kenney of Augusta
The Chiefs Game Day Experience includes the following:
- Suite ticket and parking pass for the winner and a guest
- Food and beverages
- Gold parking pass
- Cheerleader calendar
- $50 Chiefs gift card
- $500 in cash for hotel accommodations and travel expenses
- Mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes will be paid by the Kansas Lottery
- Each prize is valued at approximately $3,514.00
There is still one $25,000 top prize left in the $5 Kansas City Chiefs instant scratch ticket, as well as thousands in other cash prizes.
Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.