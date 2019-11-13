Bennington Woman Wins $3,500 Football Trip

A Bennington woman is among a group of players who headed to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos after winning a lottery prize valued at over $3,500.

According to the Kansas Lottery, 10 lucky players have won tickets to the game in Kansas City on December 15th.

The players qualified for the promotion by entering their non-winning $5 Kansas Lottery Chiefs instant tickets into the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn app. There were a total of 84,361 entries in the promotion.

The winners include:

Mary Ortiz of Tecumseh Blake Johnson of Almena Paul Gower of Phillipsburg Albert Ward of Derby Denise Vignery of Bennington Leon Krug of Bonner Springs Bob Duren of Rose Hill Amber Perdue of Topeka Robert Spring of Derby Yvonne Kenney of Augusta

The Chiefs Game Day Experience includes the following:

Suite ticket and parking pass for the winner and a guest

Food and beverages

Gold parking pass

Cheerleader calendar

$50 Chiefs gift card

$500 in cash for hotel accommodations and travel expenses

Mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes will be paid by the Kansas Lottery

Each prize is valued at approximately $3,514.00

There is still one $25,000 top prize left in the $5 Kansas City Chiefs instant scratch ticket, as well as thousands in other cash prizes.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.