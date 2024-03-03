Bennington State Bank Promotes Five

The Bennington State Bank has promoted five employees. According to the bank, these strategic changes will contribute to the growth and expansion of the company.

Promotions include:

Debbie Adams joined BSB in 2009 and has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Officer. Adams is responsible for promoting Treasury Management products and services, providing creative product solutions that create cash management efficiencies for business customers, and presenting consultations and demonstrations to existing and prospective business customers.

Chris Yohe joined BSB in 2022 and has been promoted to Vice President, Market President. Yohe assists with administering Agricultural and Commercial based credit needs and opportunities by serving and maintaining strong relationships with the Bennington State Bank Salina market.

Brandon Knowles joined BSB in 2020 and has been promoted to Vice President, Market President. Knowles assists with administering Agricultural and Commercial based credit needs and opportunities by serving and maintaining strong relationships with the Bennington State Bank Wichita market.

Ross Armstrong joined BSB in 2017 and has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer. Armstrong assists with administering credit needs and opportunities in the Salina and surrounding markets.

Damon McKinney joined BSB in 2021 and has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer. McKinney assists with administering credit needs and opportunities in Minneapolis and surrounding markets.

