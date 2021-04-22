Bennington State Bank Expanding to Wichita

A bank headquartered in Salina is expanding into Wichita. The Bennington State Bank plans to build a full-service

location in Wichita.

According to the bank, their ninth location will open later this year and work is already underway.

Construction is beginning on land purchased from Estancia Development on North Ridge Road. Krehbiel Architecture and Icon Structures are designing and building the new state of the art building. Construction is projected to be completed by summer 2021.

“We have served many individuals and businesses in Wichita for years and are excited to be expanding our footprint to better serve those customers,” said Darren Gragg, President. “This location will allow us to strengthen our relationships in the Wichita area as well as build new relationships. We are passionate about expanding our reach and serving more customers, and will always be the local bank where you are treated like family.”

Wichita will be The Bennington State Bank’s ninth full-service banking location in Kansas. As a full-service banking location, the Wichita BSB will offer in-branch services for personal and business banking needs, as well as online and digital solutions.

The Wichita location will be led by Brandon Knowles, Wichita Market President. Knowles is a Kansas native and has deep roots in the Wichita area. Knowles holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University and was a four-year letterman on the Kansas State University Football team. Knowles has more than 20 years’ experience in the title insurance and real estate industry.

“As a real estate professional in Wichita for more than two decades, I am very excited about the

opportunity to join such a great organization that has an impeccable 135 year history of creating

personal banking relationships with clients through integrity and trust. By joining the Bennington

State Bank family, I am proud to be a part of bringing those values and resources to Wichita,”

said Knowles.

“As BSB expands, it’s important for us to keep the same hometown feel and service we are known for. That’s why we jumped at the opportunity to hire a well-known member of the community as the Market President,” said Burke Matthews, President Emeritus. “We take pride in being the bank you can trust and always putting customers first.”