Bennington State Bank Expanding in Abilene

The Bennington State Bank is expanding its Abilene Loan Production Office to a full-service location.

This will be the bank’s eighth full service location and will open this May. The location will include a full-service retail space and drive-thru banking.

According to Bennington State Bank, they are excited to offer customers in the Abilene and Dickinson County area a broader scope of in-branch banking services, including consumer and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and small business lending, mortgage lending, business banking solutions, and leading edge digital and online banking solutions.

“With the conversion to a full-service location, we are excited to grow our presence in the Abilene market and offer competitive financial services to the residents and business owners in the area,” said Darren Gragg, President/CEO. “BSB has a rich history with over a century of experience providing the latest banking services and offering outstanding, personal customer service that only a community bank can provide.”

The full-service banking location in Abilene allows BSB to bring Abilene customers the convenience they deserve paired with personalized care and community-focused hometown service.

“We are committed to getting to know the residents of our communities and understanding their needs and goals. We look forward to offering our brand of personalized community banking in the Abilene area,” commented Burke Matthews, President Emeritus.