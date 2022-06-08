Bennington Man Injured in Ag Related Crash

The driver of a semi truck was injured after hitting a cow on the road in the Northwest corner of Saline County

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, the 33-year-old driver of a semi hauling a trailer full of corn suffered non-life threatening injuries after the 1996 Freightliner struck a cow near the intersection of Lockard and Brookville Roads.

The truck ran off the road hitting a fence and power pole before rolling over.

The driver who is from Bennington sought medical attention following the accident which occurred around 5:40am on Monday. An Evergy work crew arrived on scene to restore power to the area.