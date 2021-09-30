Salina, KS

Bennington Man Hurt in Rollover

Todd PittengerSeptember 30, 2021

A Bennington man was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Ottawa County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Brandon Cochran was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed west on K-18 Highway. He went into the south ditch, rolled, and came back on the road where the truck came to rest on its wheels.

Cochran suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 9:40 on K-18 Highway at milepost 134.8.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

