Bennington Lady Bulldogs fall to Valley Heights in sub-state semifinals

GIRLS: VALLEY HEIGHTS 53, BENNINGTON 29

The Bennington Lady Bulldogs would travel to Alma to take on the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs in the sub-state semifinal matchup Thursday night. It did not go the way of the lady Bulldogs as Valley Heights would win 53-29 and advance to the sub-state championship game Saturday evening.

Bennington would struggle from the beginning as the lady Mustangs raced out to an 11-2 lead after the 1st quarter.

The lady Bulldogs would not go away easy as they would try to get things going in the 2nd quarter. Valley Heights remained on fire in the 2nd quarter though and would extend their lead 33-12 going into the locker room.

Bennington would tighten up in the 2nd half and slow down the lady Mustangs attack but the damage was already done. The lady Mustangs won the 2nd half as well but only 20-17. Valley Heights would cruise to a 53-29 victory.

Bennington was lead in scoring by junior Rori Miles who would finish with 9 points in the matchup.

The lady Mustangs were led in scoring by sophomore Ava Smith who finished with a game high 13 points. Seniors Maggie Toerber and Audra Steinfort would both finish in double digits as well with 10 points apiece.

With the loss Bennington finishes the season with a 12-10 overall record. Valley Heights moves to 17-5 on the season and will take on Wabaunsee Saturday evening at 5:00pm for the sub-state championship.

BECKER AUTOS AND TRAILERS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Rori Miles (9 Points)

Box Score

BENNINGTON (12-10) – 7 – 10 – 11 – 6 / 29

VALLEY HEIGHTS (17-5) – 11 – 22 – 14 – 6 / 53

Individual Scoring

Bennington – Rori Miles 9, Ava Larson 6, Tambryn Watson 4, Talyn Jilka 3, Taleigh Watson/Khloe Dossett/Rylee Benien 2, Alyssa Wolff 1.

Valley Heights –Ava Smith 13, Maggie Toerber/Audra Steinfort 10, Delana Murk/Mia Vermetten 8, Tessa Miller 4.