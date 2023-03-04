Bennington Ladies advance to Sub-state Finals with win over Chase County

FINAL: Bennington 46, Chase County 41

It was a battle of the Lady Bulldogs in Hillsboro Friday night as the #2 seed Bennington would play #3 seed Chase County in the Hillsboro Sub-state semifinal round.

Bennington would get off to a slow start and would trail after the 1st quarter 11-5.

The second was more of the same but Bennington was able to find some buckets but still trailed at halftime 24-16.

Bennington would turn on the jets in the second half outscoring Chase County 30-17. In the 4th quarter alone Bennington would knock down 16 out of 18 free throws as they would eventually go on to win 47-41.

Bennington was led in scoring by Rori Miles who knocked down 17 which included going 7-8 from the line in the 4th quarter. Ava Lawson would add 10 of her own as the other Bennington player in double digits.

Madelyn Wilson would lead Chase County in scoring with a game high 18 points but was the only player in double figures.

Bennington moves to 17-5 on the season and advances to the sub-state championship game Saturday in Hillsboro at approximately 7:00pm. They will play Hillsboro as they knocked of Sacred Heart on Friday night.

The girls championship game will follow the boys championship game between Bennington and Sacred Heart which tips at 5:30pm. We will bring you live pregame coverage at 5:15pm on FM 104.9 as both Bennington squads try and make it to state.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Rori Miles

H&R Block of the Game: Kolbie Bartlett

Box Score

Bennington – 5 – 11 – 12 – 18 / 46

Chase County – 11 – 13 – 6 – 11 / 41