Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Mist

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 34 °

Bennington falls to Medicine Lodge in 2A State Quarterfinals

Todd SenecalMarch 9, 2023

#5 Medicine Lodge 56, #4 Bennington 45

The #4 Bennington Bulldogs season came to end Wednesday night, falling to #5 Medicine Lodge in the 2A State Quarterfinal game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. It was the first time Bennington had made it to state since 2008.
Medicine Lodge would get off to an 8-0 start before Bennington would get their first bucket. The Bulldogs would claw their way back and lead after the 1st quarter 11-10.
Bennington would keep pace in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Indians 11-9 and take a 22-19 lead into the locker room.
Both teams would trade buckets back and forth in the 3rd quarter and Bennington would lead 38-34 going into the final stanza.
Bennington would struggle to find baskets in the 4th quarter and would be outscored 22-7 by the Indians and win by a final score of 56-45.
Bennington was lead in scoring by Mister Smith who finished with a team high 15 points. Sean Garrett would come off the bench and add 12 points as the only other Bulldog in double figures.
Derrek Randels and Carter Cunningham would lead the Indian attack with a game high 16 points. Easton Hrencher would add 10 of his own as the other Medicine Lodge Indian in double digits.
The loss ends Bennington’s season with a 19-5 record. Medicine Lodge would move to 18-6 with the win and advance to the 2A semifinal game against #1 seed Wichita Independent on Friday.
Bennington Bulldog fans have a lot to look forward to though as the team will only lose one Senior in Sean Garrett and will return all 5 starters from this years state team.
Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mister Smith
Box Score 
Bennington – 11 – 11 – 16 – 7 / 45
Medicine Lodge – 10 – 9 – 15 – 22 / 56
Bennington –
Mister Smith, 15
Sean Garrett, 12
Eli Lawson, 7
Kian Wilson, 5
Talan Pickering, 4
Payge Rodenbeek, 2
Medicine Lodge –
Carter Cunningham & Derrek Randels – 16
Easton Hrencher – 10
Keveon Ruiz – 8
Kye Gerdes & Jace Cox – 3

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Bennington falls to Medicine Lodge ...

#5 Medicine Lodge 56, #4 Bennington 45 The #4 Bennington Bulldogs season came to end Wednesday ni...

March 9, 2023 Comments

Burglar Surprised

Kansas News

March 9, 2023

USDA’s Simplified Direct Loan App...

Farming News

March 9, 2023

Western to Begin Production in NC K...

Top News

March 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Burglar Surprised
March 9, 2023Comments
Fair Housing Seminar Plan...
March 8, 2023Comments
Cash Hollistah Scholarshi...
March 8, 2023Comments
KU Offers New Online Cybe...
March 8, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra