Bennington falls to Medicine Lodge in 2A State Quarterfinals

#5 Medicine Lodge 56, #4 Bennington 45

The #4 Bennington Bulldogs season came to end Wednesday night, falling to #5 Medicine Lodge in the 2A State Quarterfinal game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. It was the first time Bennington had made it to state since 2008.

Medicine Lodge would get off to an 8-0 start before Bennington would get their first bucket. The Bulldogs would claw their way back and lead after the 1st quarter 11-10.

Bennington would keep pace in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Indians 11-9 and take a 22-19 lead into the locker room.

Both teams would trade buckets back and forth in the 3rd quarter and Bennington would lead 38-34 going into the final stanza.

Bennington would struggle to find baskets in the 4th quarter and would be outscored 22-7 by the Indians and win by a final score of 56-45.

Bennington was lead in scoring by Mister Smith who finished with a team high 15 points. Sean Garrett would come off the bench and add 12 points as the only other Bulldog in double figures.

Derrek Randels and Carter Cunningham would lead the Indian attack with a game high 16 points. Easton Hrencher would add 10 of his own as the other Medicine Lodge Indian in double digits.

The loss ends Bennington’s season with a 19-5 record. Medicine Lodge would move to 18-6 with the win and advance to the 2A semifinal game against #1 seed Wichita Independent on Friday.

Bennington Bulldog fans have a lot to look forward to though as the team will only lose one Senior in Sean Garrett and will return all 5 starters from this years state team.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mister Smith

Box Score

Bennington – 11 – 11 – 16 – 7 / 45

Medicine Lodge – 10 – 9 – 15 – 22 / 56

Bennington –

Mister Smith, 15

Sean Garrett, 12

Eli Lawson, 7

Kian Wilson, 5

Talan Pickering, 4

Payge Rodenbeek, 2

Medicine Lodge –

Carter Cunningham & Derrek Randels – 16

Easton Hrencher – 10

Keveon Ruiz – 8

Kye Gerdes & Jace Cox – 3