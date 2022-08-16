Bennington Bulldogs ‘full of talent’ in 2022

After a solid 2021 campaign, Head Coach Bryan Shamburg and the Bennington Bulldogs look to take another step forward this season.

The Bulldogs return a handful of key seniors to their roster, but perhaps none more important offensively than RB Jaden Raccagno, who rushed for 793 yards and 13 touchdowns a season ago. Defensively, the bulldogs also return their leading tackler from a year ago in junior Jace Ohlson, who recorded 68 stops in 2021.

According to Coach Shamburg, the Bulldogs return a young, but extremely talented group to this year’s team. “We’re returning both our leading rusher and our leading tackler,” said Shamburg. “Expect to see sophomore Kian Wilson starting at Quarterback this fall with Gabe Davidson joining Jaden (Raccagno) in the backfield.”

Other returning starters for the Bulldogs include Senior C/DL Easton Pickering, who will make the move to Tight End this season, and Sophomore Safety Payge Rodenbeek; however, despite having just four returning starters, Bennington boasts a deep roster of talented players who are expected to step into bigger roles.

“We will be looking for a lot of young men to fill a lot of spots on both sides of the ball,” said Shamburg. “We look forward to watching them grow into their ‘new’ roles. We have lots of speed on this team and look forward to getting them into space and watching them thrive.”

Shamburg will be entering his third season leading the Bulldogs on the gridiron, posting an 8-10 mark thus far, but after a 6-3 season in 2021, things appear to be pointing upward. This year’s schedule has multiple challenges, but Bennington went 3-0 last season against teams also on this year’s docket, which provides even more reason for confidence.

“This team is so full of talent and has the potential to do something special this year,” exclaimed Shamburg.

The Bulldogs open up their campaign week one with a road game against Goessel. Their first home contest will be week two against Moundridge.

RETURNING STARTERS

Jaden Raccagno (SR – RB/S)

Jace Ohlson (JR – TE/S)

Easton Pickering (SR – TE/DL)

Payge Rodenbeek (SO – S)

POTENTIAL IMPACT PLAYERS

Dylan Ford (SR – OL/DL)

Tanner Hubbard (SR – C/DL)

Sean Garrett (SR – WR/S)

Cole Young (JR – E/S)

Logan Rook (JR – OL/DL)

John Janssen (JR – WR/S)

Gabe Davidson (JR – RB/LB)

Talan Pickering (JR – E/S)

Kian Wilson (SO – QB/S)

2022 SCHEDULE

WK 1 – AT Goessel

WK 2 – Moundridge

WK 3 – Sylvan/Lucas

WK 4 – AT Ell-Saline

WK 5 – Washington County

WK 6 – AT Mankato-Rock Hills

WK 7 – Lincoln

WK 8 – AT Clifton-Clyde

WK 9 – Cross District