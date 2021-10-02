Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 60 °

Bennington Blanks Solomon, 50-0

Pat StrathmanOctober 1, 2021

The Bennington Bulldogs keep rolling.

Quarterback Ryker Greene threw for three touchdowns, Bennington’s defense kept Solomon under 100 yards of offense, and the Bulldogs dominated the Gorillas 50-0 Friday night. Bennington improved to 4-1 while Solomon dipped to 3-2.

Greene opened up the scoring with a three-yard TD run. Brody Murk plunged into the end zone from a yard out, increasing the margin to 16-0 late in the first.

Greene and Murk would do the heavy lifting in the second. Greene threw a 34-yard TD pass to Cayden Bauer followed by another one-yard run for Murk. Greene wrapped up the half with a 19-yard strike to Jawuan Allen just before the half, making it 36-0 at the break.

Bennington racked up 354 yards of offense while Solomon had just 52. Greene was 7-of-10 passing for 143 yards and four total scores. Jaden Raccagno carried the ball 14 times for 104 yards and a score. Solomon was limited to just 16 yards on the ground.

Solomon heads to Lincoln next Friday.

*PHOTOS BY STACEY ZERBE*

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Big Second Quarter Propels Solomon to Win ove...

September 24, 2021 11:16 pm

Solomon Blasts Rural Vista

September 17, 2021 10:30 pm

Canton-Galva Too Much for Solomon

September 10, 2021 10:53 pm

HS Sports Digest – 9/7

September 8, 2021 9:24 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Hoisington Starts Hot, Topples Minn...

After a nail-biting win last week, Minneapolis was hoping to maintain momentum and get another victo...

October 2, 2021 Comments

Mustangs Dominate Again on the Road

Sports News

October 1, 2021

Quick Strikes from Maize Too Much f...

Sports News

October 1, 2021

Southeast of Saline Shuts Out Colby...

Sports News

October 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Juveniles Damage, Steal F...
October 1, 2021Comments
KSU Veterinary Core Resea...
October 1, 2021Comments
1 Killed, 4 Hurt in Crash
October 1, 2021Comments
FHSU Journey Campaign Sur...
October 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices