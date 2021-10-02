Bennington Blanks Solomon, 50-0

The Bennington Bulldogs keep rolling.

Quarterback Ryker Greene threw for three touchdowns, Bennington’s defense kept Solomon under 100 yards of offense, and the Bulldogs dominated the Gorillas 50-0 Friday night. Bennington improved to 4-1 while Solomon dipped to 3-2.

Greene opened up the scoring with a three-yard TD run. Brody Murk plunged into the end zone from a yard out, increasing the margin to 16-0 late in the first.

Greene and Murk would do the heavy lifting in the second. Greene threw a 34-yard TD pass to Cayden Bauer followed by another one-yard run for Murk. Greene wrapped up the half with a 19-yard strike to Jawuan Allen just before the half, making it 36-0 at the break.

Bennington racked up 354 yards of offense while Solomon had just 52. Greene was 7-of-10 passing for 143 yards and four total scores. Jaden Raccagno carried the ball 14 times for 104 yards and a score. Solomon was limited to just 16 yards on the ground.

Solomon heads to Lincoln next Friday.

*PHOTOS BY STACEY ZERBE*