Bennington and Minneapolis split on Thursday

GIRLS: MINNEAPOLIS 48, BENNINGTON 12

Minneapolis earned its second statement victory of the Tri-County Classic on Thursday night, defending its home court and defeating Bennington 48-12.

The victory comes on the heels of a dominant 54-25 win at Ell-Saline on Tuesday night. The win lifts Minneapolis to 3-0 on the young season, and cements them as a true threat in the 3A ranks this season, after knocking off a 2A Sub-State contender in Ell-Saline, and a Sub-State finalist from last season in Bennington.

Next, Minneapolis will face an 0-1 Solomon group which Bennington held to just five points on Tuesday night. The game will be played at Solomon High School on Saturday afternoon at 1 PM. Bennington will face off with Ell-Saline at 4 PM with the game broadcast on FM 104.9.

NOTE: The final day of the Tri-County Classic has been held at Kansas Wesleyan University over the last several seasons, but that is not the case this year, as Kansas Wesleyan will host KCAC foe St. Mary on Saturday evening, moving the Tri-County to Solomon High School.

BOYS: BENNINGTON 70, MINNEAPOLIS 38

It was business as usual for the Bennington Bulldogs last night, as they hammered local rival Minneapolis 70-38, for a 3-0 start to the season, with all wins coming in blowout fashion.

The Bulldogs opened the season with a 50-point win against Sylvan-Lucas, and followed it up with a 46-point win against Solomon on Tuesday.

Coach Curtis Pickering and his team return practically their entire squad from a 2A State Tournament appearance a season ago, and while averaging over 68 points per game, and allowing just under 26 per contest, they’ve looked every bit the part of a State Tournament contender so far this season.

Next, Minneapolis will face Solomon on Saturday at 2:30 PM, while Bennington will meet Ell-Saline in the most highly anticipated game of the Tournament, where two undefeated teams, who met in last season’s 2A Sub-State Semifinals will meet once again. That game will begin at approximately 5:30 PM and can be heard on FM 104.9.

SATURDAY GAME LINEUP AT SOLOMON HIGH SCHOOL

1 PM – MINNEAPOLIS VS SOLOMON, GIRLS

2:30 PM – MINNEAPOLIS VS SOLOMON, BOYS

4 PM – BENNINGTON VS ELL-SALINE, GIRLS (AIRING ON FM 104.9)

5:30 PM – BENNINGTON VS ELL-SALINE, BOYS (AIRING ON FM 104.9)