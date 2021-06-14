Benintendi (rib fracture) put on IL

“[The team isn’t] going to be happy that one of the guys who’s been in the lineup every day, and a big part of the lineup, isn’t going to be in there,” Matheny said. “But the message happens multiple times every year for every team: Here’s an opportunity for somebody to step up. Somebody’s got to take over. He’ll get back here. However long it is, it’ll be an opportunity for someone else to take advantage of it. Let’s go.”

Getting Soler and Dozier going will be key to that. Benintendi’s absence also opens up consistent playing time for Olivares, who was hitting .370 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Triple-A Omaha this year, and who had five hits in five games with the Royals earlier this year. Matheny mentioned Jarrod Dyson might see more consistent playing time, too.

“It’ll be a good opportunity for Edward, good opportunity at times too for Dice to get some more time in there,” Matheny said. “It could be somebody that’s already in the lineup, an opportunity for them to start producing a little more in those big spots. There’s two different conversations — one, the personnel, and two, this guy’s been a big piece of this offense, so who’s going to step in and be that piece to replace him?”

All-Star standings

Major League Baseball released the first round of All-Star voting on Monday, and Salvador Perez is leading all American League catchers with 694,710 votes, 550,000 more than White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. If Perez makes the All-Star Game next month, it would be his seventh Midsummer Classic.

Whit Merrifield ranks fifth among AL second basemen with 100,239 votes, and Benintendi ranks 11th among outfielders with 122,643 votes (the top nine vote-getters in the outfield make the final round).