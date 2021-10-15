Beloit Pummels Minneapolis in Rivalry Game

The visiting Beloit Trojans dominated every facet of the game against Minneapolis on Friday en route to a big district victory.

Big performances from Benson Berndt and Logan Arasmith boosted Beloit to its 50-0 victory.

Berndt rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while Arasmith added 148 yards and four rushing scores.

Minneapolis was held to less than 100 offensive yards for the fourth time this season and was shutout for the second time.

Beloit wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, taking its opening drive down the field. Berndt capped it off with a 24-yard touchdown run, giving the Trojans a quick 8-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

Two touchdowns from Arasmith in the second quarter gave Beloit a 24-0 lead at the half. At the break, Minneapolis had only run nine plays to Beloit’s 38.

The Trojans piled it on in the second half with four more rushing touchdowns.

Minneapolis’s offense did not record a non-penalty first down until the third quarter, and it turned the ball over three times.

Beloit (5-2; 4-0) has now won six of the last seven matchups between the two teams. The Trojans will host Hoisington next week to decide the district champion.

Minneapolis is still in control of the No. 3 seed in the district even with the loss.

All of Minneapolis’s 13 seniors were chosen as the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game. The seniors were honored on the field before the contest for their final regular season home game.

Senior offensive lineman Bryce Worlock had the H&R Block(s) of the game. Worlock has done a nice job all season clearing holes for Minneapolis’s run game.

Minneapolis will wrap up its regular season slate next week in district play at Ellsworth. The Lions won last year’s matchup 43-14. The game will be broadcasted as always on 92.7 The New Zoo in the Salina/Minneapolis area, and it will stream online on ksal.com.