Beloit Church Fire under Investigation

A Sunday afternoon fire at a church in Beloit is under investigation.

Fire Chief Aaron LaCoe tells KSAL News that crews from the Beloit Fire Department responded to a fire at St. John’s Catholic Church, 701 E. Court Street on Sunday around 2:30pm.

The fire originated in the second floor library of the church and was extinguished.

Two juvenile suspects have been identified in the case. The investigation conducted by the Beloit Police Department along with the Beloit Fire Department and State Fire Marshall’s office is ongoing.