Beloit Camper SuperCenter is Closing

A camper and trailer dealer located in Beloit is set to close soon.

According to General Manager Lydia Housh, Becker Autos & Trailers is going out of business. “It is with heavy hearts that the decision has been made to close Becker Autos & Trailers, and to liquidate the camper and trailer inventory immediately,” Housh said.

Becker Autos, Trailers and Campers, Inc. is owned by Alvin and Debra Becker, as well as their son-in law Blake, and daughter Lydia Housh.

Housh added, “Dad or ‘Big Al’, has finally decided that he wants to slow down and take a step back from ownership. We’ve been in Beloit for over 15 years, and we love what we do. Thanks to your support we grew quickly, but it’s been a struggle to keep up.”

With over 175 vehicles, trailers, and campers currently for sale on the lot, plus the service for hundreds of customers who’ve bought from us, it would be too much for Blake and I to take over without Mom and Dad’s partnership, so we have made the decision to dissolve the corporation.”

While planning to completely sell out of the current trailer and camper inventory immediately, Becker Autos & Trailers Camper SuperCenter will continue to offer several financing options for most credit on all qualifying inventory, as well as extended service contracts and other products and services related to the purchase and aftercare of your vehicle or camper.

Learn more at BeckerAutos.com or for updates, text or call 785-534-1227.