Belleville Man Gets Life in Child Sex Case

Todd PittengerApril 9, 2018

A Belleville man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for rape of a person under the age of 14.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 52-year-old Jose Ines Cuellar was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years for one count of rape. Cuellarwill also serve lifetime parole and post release supervision.

Cuellar pleaded no contest to the charge in February. The charge falls under Jessica’s Law, because the victim was under 14 years of age.

The crime was committed in August 2017. The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Republic County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

