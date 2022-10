A crash early Tuesday morning south of Salina spilled cases of beer along Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, shortly before 7:00 AM troopers responded to a rolled semi I-135 near milepost 79 in southern Saline County. There were no injuries in the crash.

The right lane will be shutdown from time to time for recovery of the semi and cases of spilled Budweiser beer.

Move over and slow down for first responders.

_ _ _

Kansas Highway patrol Photo via Trooper Ben Gardner