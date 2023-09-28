Beer Pouring Betters Community

Salina on Tap is offering a unique opportunity for three different nonprofit organizations in the Salina Area to fundraise.

AMBUCS, Salina Area United Way and the Love, Chloe Foundation are seeking volunteers ages 21 and older to help perform tasks at Salina on Tap which include beer pouring, ice handling, ticket scanning and more. Every volunteer that signs up and shows up will earn the nonprofit $25.

“This year’s Salina on Tap offers some unique challenges because this year’s event is so much larger than anything we’ve ever done before,” says Meridian Media promotions director Hannah Holt. “We will need at least 120 people to help us out, but I thought that it just makes sense to help people that are helping us. These three organizations just make sense to give back to because we work with them all year long, and represent the best parts of Salina.”

Salina on Tap is a craft beer festival, boasting over 120 beers to sample from 4-7pm in Downtown Salina on October 14. Volunteers will receive a shirt, and will be allowed an opportunity to sample some of the beers available to patrons.

To sign up to volunteer, follow the link here: https://forms.gle/PEh3R5sFsBHQrSKi6