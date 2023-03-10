Beef Certification Events Planned

Kansas State University has planned meetings in four locations to provide cattle producers with certification through the Beef Quality Assurance program.

Officials with K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry said BQA is a nationally coordinated, state-implemented program that offers education for cattle producers on up-to-date best management strategies with a commitment to quality through every segment of the beef industry.

According to K-State, the training dates are offered by K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas Livestock Association and the Kansas Beef Checkoff. There is no cost to attend. The scheduled sessions are:

March 28, 6 p.m. — City Limits Convention Center, Colby.

March 30, 6 p.m. — Butler County Community and 4-H Building, El Dorado.

April 11, 6 p.m. — Stanley Stout Center, Manhattan.

April 13, 6 p.m. — Hilton Garden Inn, Hays.

Dinner will be provided by Certified Angus Beef, which will share its story of cattlemen’s commitment to raising healthy, nutritious and high-quality beef with beef consumers and the brand’s licensed partners.

“Certified Angus Beef supports BQA because it’s an easy and effective way for producers to communicate cattle care to people on the opposite end of the beef supply chain,” said Bruce Cobb, CAB executive vice president of production. “Besides sharing producer stories and helping to drive demand for premium beef, providing a meal to attendees is the most direct way we can support cattlemen who get BQA certified at these events.”

During the BQA training, K-State associate professor and beef extension veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff will walk through BQA best practices. Topics include cattle care, extreme weather planning, stockmenship and other critical topics for cattle production.

BQA certification is good for three years. Officials say these continuing education programs are not only valuable to a cattle producer’s operation, but attending these sessions also proves to consumers that the industry is committed to producing the highest quality, safest beef supply in the world.

To register for one of the upcoming training sessions, contact Brooke Wines at [email protected] or 785-273-5115. Onsite registration will also be available at each location.