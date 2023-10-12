Bee Season at KWU

Kansas Wesleyan will host the Sunflower State’s top spellers for each of the next two years, beginning this spring.

According to the school, KWU is the new host for the Kansas Press Association’s Sunflower State Spelling Bee, an event that will bring approximately 100 students and their families to Salina.

“All of us at Kansas Wesleyan are thrilled to host this event,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications, whose team spearheaded discussions. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our campus to some of the best and brightest students in the state! Academics is the centerpiece of KWU, and we’re proud to be a part of something that shares that philosophy.”

“The Kansas Press Association is proud to partner with Kansas Wesleyan for the 2024 and 2025 Kansas Sunflower State Spelling Bee,” said Amber Jackson, KPA’s state bee coordinator. “We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to welcoming the best spellers in the state to Salina in March.”

The 2024 version of the bee is scheduled for March 23 in Mabee Arena, with a start time yet to be announced. The 2025 competition is tentatively slated for KWU’s Sams Chapel, which is currently undergoing renovations that will turn it into one of the top venues in the region.

Students up to 8th grade are eligible for the state competition. Each Kansas county may send their respective county bee winner to the state event. The winner of the Sunflower State Spelling Bee will be eligible for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, broadcast yearly on national television.