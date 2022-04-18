Salina, KS

Bed Stolen From House in Salina

KSAL StaffApril 18, 2022

Salina Police are investigating a case of a stolen bed from a residence over the course of last week.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were notified of the missing bed on Saturday, when a 59-year-old Salina man called in the theft. He said he was monitoring the involved residence located in the 700 block of Smoky Hill Drive. The home belongs to a 54-year-old Salina woman who was out of town.

When the man checked the house on Saturday, the back door looked to be forced open, and a bed, including the frame, mattresses and linens, was gone. The bed is valued at $4,500, and Forrester said there was $500 in damage to the back door.

Bed Stolen From House in Salina

