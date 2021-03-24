Beckett and Monson earn KCAC Volleyball weekly honors

Maddy Beckett (SO/Halstead, Kan.) of Kansas Wesleyan University, Cynarah Rodriguez of McPherson College, and Emily Monson (SO/Cheney, Kan.), also of Kansas Wesleyan, have earned this week’s KCAC Attacker, Setter, and Defender of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances from March 15-21 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Beckett had a huge weekend for the Coyotes, averaging 5.75 kills per set in two matches, while hitting .244 for the weekend. She was particularly impactful for the Coyotes in the five-set win over Oklahoma Wesleyan, with 28 kills and five aces. Beckett had double-doubles in both matches with 14 digs (against Southwestern) and 16 digs (against Oklahoma Wesleyan).

Emily Monson had an outstanding weekend for the Coyotes, averaging 9.0 digs per set in the two matches. She had 36 digs in the match with Southwestern, averaging 12 digs per set in that match. She then followed with 36 more digs in the 5-set win over Oklahoma Wesleyan. She had one receive error in 78 tries on the weekend. She also added a few assists when KWU’s setter picked digs on plays, and Monson becomes the setter. This is the ninth time this season that Monson has been named KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week.

Rodriguez had another fantastic week for the Bulldogs. She tallied 129 assists, averaging 12.9 per set. She did it all for the Bulldogs, averaging 2.4 digs per set, and throwing in a couple of assisted blocks and three service aces for good measure. This is the sixth time this season Rodriguez has earned the KCAC Volleyball Setter of the Week honor.

Kansas Wesleyan is 18-12 overall and hosts a doubleheader with Saint Mary on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.