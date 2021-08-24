Beckett and Hardacre earn KCAC Volleyball Weekly honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Maddy Beckett (JR/Halstead, Kan.) and Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.) were named as the KCAC Volleyball Attacker and Defender of the Week, respectively, for their efforts over the weekend in the season-opening KCAC Fall Fling.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is administered by conference sports information directors.

The duo helped the Coyotes post a 3-0 record over the weekend in the Fall Fling in Hutchinson. KWU defeated Mid-America Christian, John Brown and Morningside in its three matches.

Beckett reached double-digit kills in all three matches in the Fling, recorded a event-best 15 against Mid-America Christian. She also had two double-doubles with 17 digs against MACU and 10 against John Brown. For the week, she hit .243 while averaging 3.2 kills per set. She also had seven service aces and averaged 0.7 blocks per set to go along with 2.8 digs per set.

Hardacre was a force in the front row on defense for the Coyotes in the three matches. She averaged 1.54 blocks per set on the week. She had nine blocks in the match against John Brown had had no less than five in any of the three matches. She also averaged 1.4 kills per set while hitting .213 for the tournament.

KWU returns to action on Wednesday in a non-conference match with Friends in Wichita. The Coyotes then head to Hastings, Neb., for a tournament on Friday and Saturday at Hastings College.