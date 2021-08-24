Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 105 ° | Lo: 80 °

Beckett and Hardacre earn KCAC Volleyball Weekly honors

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 24, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Maddy Beckett (JR/Halstead, Kan.) and Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.) were named as the KCAC Volleyball Attacker and Defender of the Week, respectively, for their efforts over the weekend in the season-opening KCAC Fall Fling.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is administered by conference sports information directors.

The duo helped the Coyotes post a 3-0 record over the weekend in the Fall Fling in Hutchinson. KWU defeated Mid-America Christian, John Brown and Morningside in its three matches.

Beckett reached double-digit kills in all three matches in the Fling, recorded a event-best 15 against Mid-America Christian. She also had two double-doubles with 17 digs against MACU and 10 against John Brown. For the week, she hit .243 while averaging 3.2 kills per set. She also had seven service aces and averaged 0.7 blocks per set to go along with 2.8 digs per set.

Hardacre was a force in the front row on defense for the Coyotes in the three matches. She averaged 1.54 blocks per set on the week. She had nine blocks in the match against John Brown had had no less than five in any of the three matches. She also averaged 1.4 kills per set while hitting .213 for the tournament.

KWU returns to action on Wednesday in a non-conference match with Friends in Wichita. The Coyotes then head to Hastings, Neb., for a tournament on Friday and Saturday at Hastings College.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/23

August 24, 2021 9:22 am

KW volleyball knocks off Morningside to finis...

August 22, 2021 12:11 am

KWU Volleyball wins opening matches of KCAC F...

August 21, 2021 12:31 am

Deaver and Galindo selected to 2021 KCAC Wome...

August 18, 2021 3:18 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/23

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various progra...

August 24, 2021 Comments

Beckett and Hardacre earn KCAC Voll...

Sports News

August 24, 2021

Petition Proposed Ordinance Headed ...

Top News

August 23, 2021

Salina Tennis Project Proceeds

Top News

August 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 New COVID Deaths, 35 Ne...
August 23, 2021Comments
Meth and Handgun Found Af...
August 23, 2021Comments
Possible Cattle Theft
August 23, 2021Comments
Spray Paint Vandalism Aff...
August 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices