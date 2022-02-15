Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 38 °

Becker’s 27 Points not Enough at Hays; Cowgirls Put Scare into Lady Indians

Trent SanchezFebruary 15, 2022

 

Hays 41 Abilene Cowgirls 25

Hays – The Hays Lady Indians pulled away in the 4th quarter for the victory over Abilene Tuesday night.  The Cowgirls put a scare into the #10 ranked team in Class 5A.  Abilene fell behind 9-3 at the end of the 1st quarter but responded with a 16-point second quarter.  The Cowgirls put together a 9-0 run, late in the first half, that was capped by a Jenna Hayes basket to give her team a 19-17 lead with 40 seconds left.  The Lady Indians went on to tie the game up at 19, as they two teams entered the locker-room.

In the second half, Abilene, managed only 6 points in the but the Cowgirls still only trailed 28-24 after a Claira Dannefer bucket with 6:31 to play in the game.  Hays would then respond with a 10-0 run to put Abilene away.

The Cowgirls were led by Dannefer, who finished with a game-high 11 points.  She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  Hays improved to 11-6, while Abilene fell to 3-15.

Hays 70 Abilene Cowboys 46

Hays – Abilene faced their toughest opponent of the season Tuesday night in the Hays Indians.  Hays with the victory is now 16-1, they are ranked #3 in Class 5A and their only loss is to #1 6A Lawrence Free State in overtime.  They brought back two starters from a team that went 22-1 a season ago.  Those two players led them in scoring in the win over Abilene.  6’6” Senior, Jace Linenberger finished with a team-high 20 points and Senior, Carson Kiefer totaled 13.

The Cowboys were able to keep the game close for a while because of the play of Senior, Kaleb Becker.  He was coming off a season low 8 points in the loss to Wamego last Friday.  Becker quickly put last Friday behind him, as he tied his career-high with 27 points.

Abilene fell to 12-6 with the loss and the Cowboys will travel to Clay Center Friday night.  The Clay Center girls upset Wamego on the road 42-36 Tuesday night, while the boys fell to the Red Raiders 64-46.  Abilene split with Clay Center on January 14, with the Cowgirls losing and Cowboys winning.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Cowboys Rally Falls Short vs Wamego; Cowgirls...

February 11, 2022 10:30 pm

Cowboys Hold off Marysville; Kaleb Becker Rea...

February 4, 2022 11:08 pm

Minneapolis Splits at Home with Abilene

February 1, 2022 11:01 pm

Cowboys Win 3rd Straight Game with Victory ov...

 10:48 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Becker’s 27 Points not Enough...

  Hays 41 Abilene Cowgirls 25 Hays – The Hays Lady Indians pulled away in the 4th quart...

February 15, 2022 Comments

Lady Mustangs Top Valley Center; Bo...

Sports News

February 15, 2022

Both Minneapolis Teams Win on Senio...

Sports News

February 15, 2022

Vikings split with Cardinals

Sports News

February 15, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Positive Paths
February 15, 2022Comments
I-135 Rear-End Accident S...
February 15, 2022Comments
PlayStation at Center of ...
February 15, 2022Comments
Medical Emergency Leads t...
February 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices