Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 33 °

Beaty Dismisses Offensive Coordinator

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 10, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach David Beaty announced Wednesday that he has dismissed offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. Beaty said the coordination of the offense will be a team effort, but that he will have final say regarding in-game play calling. In addition, Beaty will work directly with the quarterbacks.

“I appreciate Doug and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas,” said Beaty. “None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball. We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Self Talks 2018-19 at Annual Media Day

October 10, 2018 7:03 pm

Jayhawks Fall to No. 9/8 Mountaineers, 38-22

October 6, 2018 9:00 pm

Pooka Williams Jr., named Big 12 Co-Newcomer ...

October 1, 2018 3:33 pm

Kansas topped by Oklahoma State, 48-28

September 30, 2018 12:49 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Self Talks 2018-19 at Annual...

LAWRENCE, Kan. - With the start of the regular-season less than a month away, the Kansas men's baske...

October 10, 2018 Comments

Beaty Dismisses Offensive Coordinat...

Sports News

October 10, 2018

KSU Polytechnic Hosting Girls in Av...

Top News

October 10, 2018

Lindsborg Duo to Highlight Friday N...

Top News

October 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hydroplane Accident Sends...
October 10, 2018Comments
Salina Fire Department: â...
October 9, 2018Comments
Library to Host Fall Book...
October 9, 2018Comments
Zoo Event Moving Indoors
October 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH