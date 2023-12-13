Abused Woman Sought Help at Library

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Salina Public Library on Tuesday after a woman entered the building who appeared to have been beaten.

Police say the 28-year-old female was transported to the hospital after her boyfriend assaulted her in a camper located in the 400 block of N. 5th Street.

She told officers the two argued before he pinned her down, struck her on the face and then kicked her in the stomach.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Antonio Vallejo on charges that could include domestic battery, assault and criminal restraint.