Beach Boys Coming to Salina

One of the most iconic bands in history is coming to Salina. The Beach Boys are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

The Beach Boys are credited as being one of the most critically acclaimed, commercially successful, and influential bands of all time.

You can capsulize most pop music acts by reciting how many hits they’ve had and how many millions of albums they’ve sold. But these conventional measurements fall short when you’re assessing the impact of The Beach Boys. This band has birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys’ songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow.

Between the 1960s and 2010s, the Beach Boys had over eighty songs chart worldwide, thirty-six of them in the US Top 40 charts – the most by a US rock band, and four reaching number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They have sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time and are listed at No. 12 on Rolling Stone magazine’s 2004 list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time”. In 2017, a study of AllMusic’s catalog indicated the Beach Boys as the 6th most frequently cited artist influence in its database. The core quintet of the three Wilsons, Love and Jardine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

The Beach Boys today are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band. Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled-in for Brian Wilson, on vocals/bass, when he retired from touring. Highly regarded in his field, Johnston’s vocal work with such legendary artists as Elton John and Pink Floyd firmly established him among rock’s elite artists.

The Beach Boys will perform at the Stiefel on Friday, May 3rd. Tickets start at $49 and go on sale this Friday.