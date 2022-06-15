Salina, KS

Be Mindful of Sign Placement

Todd PittengerJune 15, 2022

Like the song says, signs, signs, everywhere there’s signs. Garage sales and politics and fireworks! Oh my! Realty and pumpkin patches and lemonade stands! Oh my!\

According to Saline County, it’s that time of year again and more than wildflowers are popping up in yards and on the right of way of public streets. The Saline County Department of Road and Bridge would like to remind residents that obstructions like yard signs are not allowed in the right of way of public property. These signs cause problems as crews work to keep these public areas mowed and properly maintained.

Other reminders:

  • Be sure to ask permission from the property owner before placing your sign.
  • State law prohibits political campaign signs or billboards from being placed on state right of way.
  • Signs causing an obstruction to maintenance crews will be removed without notice.

