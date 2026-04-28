Be Careful in Hiring Contractors

Following the recent hailstorm, the City of Salina is reminding residents and property owners to use caution when hiring contractors for roof and property repairs.

According to the City, Severe weather events often attract out-of-town or unlicensed contractors who may solicit work door-to-door. While many contractors operate legitimately, some may misrepresent their credentials and put residents at risk.

The City encourages residents to take the following precautions before hiring a contractor:

Verify that the contractor is properly licensed with the City of Salina

Be cautious of high-pressure sales tactics or requests to sign contracts on the spot

Obtain multiple estimates and written contracts

Confirm that the contractor carries appropriate insurance

The City also reminds residents that individuals going door-to-door to solicit work are required to obtain a peddler/solicitor license through the City Clerk’s Office. Residents are encouraged to request proof of licensing before engaging with any door-to-door contractor.

Information on contractor registration and requirements in Salina can be found on the City’s website at https://www.salina-ks.gov/contractor-licensing.

Residents are also encouraged to review resources provided by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, such as the Roofer Registry available at www.ag.ks.gov.

If you have questions about contractor licensing or would like to verify a contractor’s status, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 785-309-5735.

The City of Salina is committed to protecting residents and encourages the community to remain vigilant when selecting contractors for storm-related repairs.