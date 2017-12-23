Be a Good Guest When Bringing Your Pet Along

When you visit your family and friends during the holidays, don’t assume it’s OK to have your pet in tow.

Dr. Susan Nelson, assistant professor of clinical sciences at Kansas State University, said bringing your pet to holiday gatherings can be a convenient option, but there are several things to consider when taking your furry friend along.

“Once you get the OK from your host, you need to think about everything your pet will need for its stay,” Nelson said. “After your arrival, you should clean up after yourself and your pet, and leave your accommodations even cleaner than when you arrived. If you do that, most people will be more receptive to having you and your pet back.”

Nelson offered several tips that pet owners should consider when they are guests in a home: