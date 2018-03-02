BB’s Shatter Glass

Police are investigating a case of vandalism in east Salina.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime just before 3am Thursday morning, someone in a red, 4-door pickup circled around the backside of a couple of Salina businesses and shot out two glass doors and a window with a BB gun.

Police say the damage at the Social Security office and Woodland, LLC located in the 1400 block of E. Iron is estimated at $1,900.

Police say the red truck in the surveillance video they have been reviewing may be a GMC model.