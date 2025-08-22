BBBS Program Needs a Lift

A four-year-old mentoring program that continues to grow in Salina is looking for more transportation options.

Amanda Otto, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina stopped by the KSAL Morning News Extra with an update on the Beyond School Walls mentoring initiative that’s now entering its fourth year. What began with a dozen students spending time at Vortex – has blossomed into four companies mentoring over 40 high school students.

Otto says they can’t lean on USD 305’s fleet for transportation and BBBS only has an 8-passenger bus so they’re looking for a little help.

The program now partners with Vortex, Great Plains Manufacturing, the Salina Family YMCA, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. Students match up with adult mentors at their job sites a couple of times a month to learn about how that business operates and how employees communicate and work together.

To learn more, contact Amanda Otto at [email protected] or 785-825-5509.