BBBS of Salina Expands Workplace Mentoring Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is expanding its innovative mentoring initiative, Beyond School Walls, is now entering its fourth year.

Originally launched in 2022 as a pilot in partnership with Vortex and Salina Public Schools, the program connects high school students with professional mentors to help prepare them for future careers. Since its inception, the initiative has gained momentum, welcoming partners including Great Plains Manufacturing, the Salina Family YMCA, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Beyond School Walls was created in response to a growing workforce challenge—nearly 40% of employers globally struggle to find candidates with the skills they need. By fostering one-to-one mentoring relationships within professional settings, the program equips students with practical skills and career exposure while helping businesses enhance employee engagement.

Through regular visits to participating businesses, students gain firsthand experience in professional environments and explore career paths ranging from financial literacy to STEM fields. These experiences not only broaden their horizons but also build lasting, supportive relationships with mentors who help guide them toward post-graduation success.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters creates life-changing relationships, and at Vortex, we understand how vital that is, not only for the youth being mentored, but for the mentors, too. When we support programs like this, we’re investing in stronger individuals, stronger families, and ultimately a stronger community.”, says Travis Young, CEO, Vortex.

“The Beyond Schools Walls program has been great for our employees and the students. We get to incorporate them into our workdays.

They can see what local companies and the community have to offer for future career options.”, says Slade Spratlen, Manufacturing Recruiter/Human Resources, Great Plains Manufacturing.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help more kids in our community find the support and encouragement they deserve. The Beyond School Walls program is such a powerful idea, it brings mentorship right into the spaces where kids already feel safe and supported.

Our Y staff is genuinely excited to be part of this and can’t wait to build real connections with the youth we serve. We’re thankful to be included in something that’s making a real difference, and we’ve got the people, the heart, and the energy to help it grow.”, says Chris Lehecka, President & CEO, Salina Family YMCA.

“Beyond School Walls was developed to reach more young people and build a stronger, more connected community,” said Amanda Otto, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

“We’re thrilled to see this program grow and expand its impact, helping even more youth find the support they need. Our goal is for every student to graduate with a clear path forward—and a mentor whose influence stays with them for life. We couldn’t do this amazing work without the dedicated business partners, volunteers and our generous community.”

To learn more, contact Amanda Otto at [email protected] or 785-825-5509.