BB Gun Vandals

KSAL StaffNovember 8, 2019

Police are investigating a damage to property case in north Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an employee at BJ Koetting Construction arrived at work on Thursday morning and discovered windows at the business and glass on a boom truck had been shattered.

Police say sometime between 5:30pm Wednesday and Thursday at 9am someone used a BB gun to damage a large plate glass window at the business located at 1400 block of Woodland Street. Glass on a 1987 Volvo boom truck were shot as well as the side panel of an employees 2008 Chevy Silverado.

Police have a couple of possible suspects in the case after a witness told officers they saw two adults shooting a BB gun in the area.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

