BB Gun Damages New Car

KSAL StaffMay 6, 2022

A car parked in the Central Mall lot in Salina was damaged from supposed BB gun shots Thursday evening.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 30-year-old Salina woman was at work at the mall, located at 2259 S. Ninth Street, yesterday evening. When she came out to her 2022 Honda Civic in the parking lot around 8:30 p.m., she reported that there were several holes in the driver’s side window and dents in the door.

Forrester said the dents and holes came from a BB gun. The damage was estimated at $2,000. There are no suspects at this time.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

