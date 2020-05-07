BB Gun Damage at Downtown Business

A downtown Salina business is recovering from what appears to be BB gun damage to the front window.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the damage occurred at Farmer’s Insurance Group, 154 S. 7th St., between Monday at 12 p.m. and Wednesday at 5:25 p.m.

The owner of the business noticed that the store front window had been damaged by what appears to by BB gun impact. Damage from the impact has caused the window to crack in several different directions.

The window measures at 6 foot-by-6 foot and is valued at $1,000.

There are no suspects currently.