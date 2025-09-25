“Battle of the Bierock” Brewin’

An annual festival celebrating the heritage of the Volga German immigrants who settled in a Kansas County that has been going on for over 50 years returns this weekend. This Friday and Saturday is Oktoberfest in Hays.

The annual Oktoberfest event features a weekend of food, music, Fort Hays State University homecoming activities, and of course beer. The free-to-attend event, presented by the Volga German Centennial Association is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday in Municipal Park, located in downtown Hays.

The Oktoberfest celebration begins Friday with grounds opening at 9:00 a.m. Official festivities commence with the Opening Ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by the traditional Tapping of the Keg at 11:00 a.m.

The afternoon is dedicated to a series of spirited, adults-only competitions, with registration for all games starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Oktoberfest HQ tent.

At 2:00 p.m., contestants will test their strength in the Masskrugstemmen, a traditional stein-holding contest. This is followed by the Deutch Hops Contest at 4:00 p.m., a timed relay race. At 5:00 p.m., teams of two will compete in the OktoberFEAST Contest.

The first day of the festival will conclude at 7:00 p.m.

The festivities continue Saturday, Sept. 27, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The morning will be highlighted by the Fort Hays State University Homecoming Parade at 11:00 a.m., followed by the official Oktoberfest Day 2 Welcome at 11:45 a.m.

The afternoon will feature a Cornhole Tournament at 12:00 p.m. Registration at 11:00 a.m. at Oktoberfest HQ.

Family-friendly activities are a focus for Saturday, with kids’ games and entertainment running from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., including a German Freeze Game, Pumpkin Pass, and a Pumpkin Rolling Contest.

Bounce houses will also be available for children on Saturday only, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A major new addition to this year’s festival is the inaugural “Battle of the Bierock,” sponsored by Lewis Automotive of Hays. The competition, which invites Oktoberfest vendors to vie for the title of “Best Bierock,” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the ‘Battle of the Bierock’ to this year’s festivities,” said Emily Knowles, event coordinator. “It’s a great way to celebrate a beloved local food and add a new layer of friendly competition and bragging rights to the event. We can’t wait to see which vendor is crowned as the winner.”

Live entertainment will be featured throughout the two-day event. Friday’s musical guests include the Ron Werth Band, German Tuba, Rice County Line, and Steel Skarecrow.

On Saturday, the Ron Werth Band and Rice County Line will return to the stage.

In addition to the scheduled events, attendees can enjoy activities throughout the park, including the Beer Puppeteers, a High Striker game, and Mug Toss.

“Oktoberfest is a time-honored tradition in Hays, and we are proud to continue to host this event for the community,” said Amanda Rupp, president of the Volga German Centennial Association. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the food, music, and festivities as we celebrate our shared heritage. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The 2025 Oktoberfest will close at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For a complete schedule of events and further details, please visit oktoberfesthays.com.