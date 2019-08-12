Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Approaching

Salina’s first responders spend their days helping others. With saving lives their top priority, these first responders are helping to bolster the community’s blood supply this summer. Join Salina’s first responders and be a lifesaver at the annual Salina Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

This year’s battle blood drive is Aug.26-27, from noon to 7 p.m., Aug. 28, from 8a.m. to 2 p.m., at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit.

During the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive the Salina Fire/EMS Department and the Salina Police Department will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Everyone who comes to give will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last and can cast a vote to determine who will win this year’s bragging rights. Also, with the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal . More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together .)

The Salina Battle of the Badges Blood Drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency need for blood donors to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer. Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.

“We are so indebted to our community’s first responders for their continued commitment to helping with blood collection during the summer months, “said Teri Novotny, account manager, Red Cross Central Plains Blood Services Region. “The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive remains an important way for area residents to support these local heroes and help save a life by giving blood.”

Make an appointment to give blood at the 2019 Salina Battle of the Badges Blood Drive by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code Salina.

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.