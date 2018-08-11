“Battle of the Badges” Nearing

Donors from around the area can participate in the “Battle of the Badges”. Salina Firefighters and Salina Police Officers are squaring off, seeing which agency can donate the most blood.

According to the Red Cross, this blood drive is one of the most important of the year for the organization, along with the “Pump Up the Volume” event. Typically each year in the summer the blood supply becomes critically low.

Along with donating blood, participants can also vote for their favorite agency, the Salina Police Department or the Salina Fire Department. The agency that receives the most votes will receive a traveling trophy to display for a year.

The real winners, though, will be those who need blood.

The “Battle of the Badges” blood drive for the American Red Cross is scheduled forAugust 27th and 28th Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit in Salina.

To make an appointment for Battle of the Badges, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Salina” or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).