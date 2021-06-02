Salina, KS

Battery Plant Energizes Project Salina

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2021

Employees from the Stryten Manufacturing battery facility in Salina helped energize Project Salina.

According to the company, the final numbers are in and Stryten Manufacturing  Employees donated 8,808 boxes of macaroni and cheese to the annual city-wide food gathering effort.

To add to the fun, the company turned the event into a friendly competition between departments. The result…the C shift Assembly Team donated 1,923 boxes of mac ‘n’ cheese and won a pizza party.

Stryten is honored to participate in the annual Project Salina program, which collects non-perishable food items from local businesses during the month of May.

Each participating business is assigned a food item to gather during the 31-day collection period. The collections are then aggregated and allocated to five local food agency beneficiaries:

  • The Emergency Aid Food Bank
  • The Salvation Army
  • The Salina Rescue Mission
  • The Ashby House
  • The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

 

