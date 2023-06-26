Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

A Salina man is facing numerous charges for fighting with arresting officers.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Simon A. Crowder was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon around 3:30pm after he allegedly violated a protection order, put in place for a 21-year-old woman.

Police say a concerned citizen followed Crowder as he left a South Ohio pizza store on his motorcycle. A short time later officers located him on McAdams Road and attempted to take him into custody.

A struggle ensued and a police officer’s head was gashed – cops then put Crowder into a body wrap.

He’s now facing charges that could include, reckless driving, battery of a law enforcement officer and aggravated intimidation of a witness.