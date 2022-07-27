Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 70 °

Batteries Blamed for Truck Fire

KSAL StaffJuly 27, 2022

A pickup was destroyed by fire in Smolan after a bag of power tool batteries ignited in the backseat.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, crews from Rural Fire Distcits #6 and #2 were sent to the 100 block of S. 3rd in Smolan on Monday evening at 6:30pm to an active truck fire.

Deputies say a neighbor alerted the owner of the 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 to a fire in the backseat. The two used a garden hose to keep the flames from spreading as help arrived.

The truck which is valued at $20,000 is listed as a total loss.

Damage to the home’s siding is estimated at $1,000. No one was injured.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Batteries Blamed for Truck Fire

A pickup was destroyed by fire in Smolan after a bag of power tool batteries ignited in the backseat...

July 27, 2022 Comments

Central Kansas KKK Focus of Present...

Kansas News

July 27, 2022

Students Putting Together Performan...

Top News

July 27, 2022

Artists to Display Talent

Kansas News

July 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Batteries Blamed for Truc...
July 27, 2022Comments
Central Kansas KKK Focus ...
July 27, 2022Comments
Artists to Display Talent
July 27, 2022Comments
Two Injured in Single-Veh...
July 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra