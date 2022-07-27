Batteries Blamed for Truck Fire

A pickup was destroyed by fire in Smolan after a bag of power tool batteries ignited in the backseat.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, crews from Rural Fire Distcits #6 and #2 were sent to the 100 block of S. 3rd in Smolan on Monday evening at 6:30pm to an active truck fire.

Deputies say a neighbor alerted the owner of the 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 to a fire in the backseat. The two used a garden hose to keep the flames from spreading as help arrived.

The truck which is valued at $20,000 is listed as a total loss.

Damage to the home’s siding is estimated at $1,000. No one was injured.